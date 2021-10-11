Today’s Top Stories: Oct 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 11, 2021.
Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, will close. The eatery announced the news via social media; an exact closing date was not given. Read More
Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More
After four years of research, proposals and negotiations, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman stopped the Cheekwood Golf Course expansion project with a vote of 4-3 to rescind the lease agreement. Read More
On Saturday, October 2, Battle Ground Academy inducted five new members into its Alumni Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More