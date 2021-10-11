Today’s Top Stories: Oct 11, 2021

gigi's bakery
photo from Gigi's Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 11, 2021.

Gigi's Kitchen
photo from Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe

1Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure

Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, will close. The eatery announced the news via social media; an exact closing date was not given. Read More

The Factory at Franklin
photo from The Factory at Franklin

2What’s Next for The Factory at Franklin?

Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More

3Cheekwood Golf Course Proposal Rescinded by City

After four years of research, proposals and negotiations, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman stopped the Cheekwood Golf Course expansion project with a vote of 4-3 to rescind the lease agreement. Read More

BGAHallofFame

4BGA Inducts New Hall of Fame Members During Homecoming Weekend

On Saturday, October 2, Battle Ground Academy inducted five new members into its Alumni Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

5Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

