Today’s Top Stories: Oct 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 1, 2021.
These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. Read More
Fall is here and we all know what that means: Pumpkin Spice everything, leaves changing colors and who can forget all those fun fall happening throughout Middle Tennessee? Here is where to go for everything that celebrates fall. Read More
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More