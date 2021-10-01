Today’s Top Stories: Oct 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 1, 2021.

chinese food stock

1Health Inspections: Chinese Food in Williamson County for Oct. 2021

These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Read More

coronavirus

2Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 30

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. Read More

310 Fall Events in Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and we all know what that means: Pumpkin Spice everything, leaves changing colors and who can forget all those fun fall happening throughout Middle Tennessee? Here is where to go for everything that celebrates fall. Read More

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

4Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More

Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Nights
photo by Danny Clinch

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

