Today’s Top Stories: Nov 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 9, 2021.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More
The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season. Read More
See where houses sold for October 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
On October 19th the person pictured above entered the UTLA store in Spring Hill and allegedly committed a fraudulent return which resulted in this person obtaining about $600 in cash. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More