Today’s Top Stories: Nov 9, 2021

1Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More

2Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season. Read More

3Williamson County Property Transfers October 25

See where houses sold for October 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Spring Hill Police Looking for ULTA Theft Suspect

4Spring Hill Police Looking for ULTA Theft Suspect

On October 19th the person pictured above entered the UTLA store in Spring Hill and allegedly committed a fraudulent return which resulted in this person obtaining about $600 in cash. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

