Today’s Top Stories: Nov 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 5, 2021.
The property is no longer listed for sale at this time. Read More
Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI’s most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021. Read More
It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. Read More
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read More
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade takes place on Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm and they’ve just announced country artist Chris Janson as the Grand Marshall. Read More