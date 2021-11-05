Today’s Top Stories: Nov 5, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade 2018
Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 5, 2021.

Dolan Venue
photo from RealTracs

1Arrington Venue Taken Off the Market

The property is no longer listed for sale at this time. Read More

Rodney Garrett

2Man on TBI’s Most Wanted List Killed on I-840

Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI’s most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021. Read More

Condado Tacos
photo by Donna Vissman

3First Look: Condado Tacos Opens in McEwen Northside Development in Franklin

It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. Read More

house for sale

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read More

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

5Chris Janson Named Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade takes place on Saturday, December 11 at 2 pm and they’ve just announced country artist Chris Janson as the Grand Marshall. Read More

