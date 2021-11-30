Today’s Top Stories: Nov 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 30, 2021.
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant will open in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin. Read More
‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021. Read More
If you are headed to look at the holiday lights at Gaylord Opryland this season, you need to be aware of some changes the resort announced this past weekend. Read More
See where houses sold for November 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More