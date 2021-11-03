Today’s Top Stories: Nov 3, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 3, 2021.

Dolan Venue
1Arrington Venue is on the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market. Read More

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read More

3IRS Issues 430,000 Refunds for Adjustments Related to Unemployment Compensation

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent approximately 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation excluded from income for tax year 2020. Read More

Franklin Makers Market

4Jump Start Your Holiday Shopping at the Franklin Makers Market

Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market. Read More

Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

