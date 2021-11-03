Today’s Top Stories: Nov 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 3, 2021.
Dolan's Venue in Arrington is now on the market.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021.
The Internal Revenue Service recently sent approximately 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation excluded from income for tax year 2020.
Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.