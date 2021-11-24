Today’s Top Stories: Nov 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Dunkin'
photo from Dunkin' Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 24, 2021.

Dunkin'
photo by Donna Vissman

1Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. Read More

Five Points Franklin Market
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

2Five Points Franklin Market Announces Holiday Event

Five Points began its mid-week farmers market this summer, now they will offer a holiday market beginning Tuesday, November 30th. Read More

Open Sign
Stock Image

3Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

After your turkey, if you are looking to grab an early deal, these places are open on Thanksgiving day this year. Read More

Mozzarella Bar
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook

4Mozzarella Bar in Spring Hill Closes After Just One Year in Business

Mozzarella Bar Italian Eatery in Spring Hill closed for business on Monday, November 22, according to a note on their website. Read More

 

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Nov 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Nov 23, 2021. Read More

Previous articleMorning Source – SixForty1
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here