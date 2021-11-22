Today’s Top Stories: Nov 22, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
festive dinner with baked vegetables, grilled turkey and glasses with rose wine on stone table

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 22, 2021.

closed sign
Stock Photo

1These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Read More

festive dinner with baked vegetables, grilled turkey and glasses with rose wine on stone table

2Our Top Most Versatile Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner

It’s mid-November and we’re all knee deep in menu planning what is arguably the most important meal of the year: Thanksgiving. Read More

3Preview Some of Amazon’s Top Black Friday Deals for 2021

This year, Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event will offer more deals than ever before, featuring products from well-known brands and companies to small businesses and independent artisans. Plus, customers have access to expertly curated guides to help them find the perfect gifts for family and friends this holiday season. Read More

4Red Lobster® Releases Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing Recipe Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Red Lobster® is serving up a warm – and delightfully cheesy – twist on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing with the release of its at-home Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Stuffing recipe sure to keep biscuit (and stuffing) fans feeling extra thankful this year. Read More

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon 2021
photo by Donn Jones

5Photo of the Day: November 22, 2021

Today’s photo is of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series that returned to Nashville over the weekend for the 21st running of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here