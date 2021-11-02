Today’s Top Stories: Nov 2, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 2, 2021.

property transfers real estate

1Williamson County Property Transfers October 14

See where houses sold for October 14-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Franktown Festival of Lights
2FrankTown Festival of Lights Drive-thru Event is a Must This Holiday Season

The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

3What’s New to Streaming in November 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Ralf's Barbershop
photo from Ralf’s Barbershop Instagram

5Ralf’s Barbershop Opens in Spring Hill

Ralf’s Barbershop, a new barbershop, has opened in Spring Hill at 5273 Main Street. Read More

