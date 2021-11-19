Today’s Top Stories: Nov 19, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Dickens of a Christmas

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 19, 2021.

suspect in franklin theft

1Suspect Wanted for Questioning About Stolen Item From a Franklin Residence

Franklin Police are hoping someone may recognize this suspect who is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen item from a Franklin residence during a delivery on November 9th. Read More

Howard Anderson Age: 79 Franklin, Tennessee
Howard Anderson
Age: 79
Franklin, Tennessee

2Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Being at Local Franklin Park

A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. Read More

3Downtown Franklin Welcomes Christmas With the Victorian-Inspired Dickens of a Christmas Festival

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11. Read More

Cheekwood
credit-Cheekwood

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The weekend is full of events. Check out these suggestions. Read More

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

5The Factory at Franklin New Owners Choose Dalton Agency to Market the Property’s Upcoming Transformation

Holladay Properties announced that Dalton Agency has been named agency of record for The Factory at Franklin (TM), which Holladay recently purchased with plans to renovate. Read More

