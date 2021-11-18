Today’s Top Stories: Nov 18, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Del Frisco's
photo from Del Frisco's

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 18, 2021.

Pickwick Landing State Park
photo from Pickwick Landing State Park

1These 5 Restaurants at Tennessee State Parks are Offering Thanksgiving Dining

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read More

Howard Anderson Age: 79 Franklin, Tennessee
Howard Anderson
Age: 79
Franklin, Tennessee

2Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Being at Local Franklin Park

A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. Read More

franklin pd not in our mall

3Franklin Police #NotInOurMall in Full Swing Through Christmas

Franklin Police have initiated a security plan designed to safeguard shoppers, deter crime, and arrest criminals at Franklin’s shopping venues, now through the remainder of the Christmas shopping season. Read More

Total Wine and More
photo from Total Wine and More

4Total Wine & More Hosts Grand Opening of Brentwood Store This Week

Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read More

Del Frisco's
photo from Del Frisco’s

511 Places to Dine Out on Thanksgiving

Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 11 local places open this Thanksgiving. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

