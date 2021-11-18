Today’s Top Stories: Nov 18, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 18, 2021.
Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read More
Age: 79
Franklin, Tennessee
A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. Read More
Franklin Police have initiated a security plan designed to safeguard shoppers, deter crime, and arrest criminals at Franklin’s shopping venues, now through the remainder of the Christmas shopping season. Read More
Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read More
Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 11 local places open this Thanksgiving. Read More