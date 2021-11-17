Today’s Top Stories: Nov 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 17, 2021.
Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read More
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open. Read More
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. Read More
Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read More
Franklin-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting and office space for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, has announced that the company is more than doubling its available space in Downtown Franklin. Read More