Today’s Top Stories: Nov 17, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
E|Spaces
photo from E|Spaces

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 17, 2021.

Pickwick Landing State Park
photo from Pickwick Landing State Park

1These 5 Restaurants at Tennessee State Parks are Offering Thanksgiving Dining

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read More

Waldo's Chicken & Beer
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

2Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location is Now Open

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open. Read More

franklin property transfers

3Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 1-5 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. Read More

Total Wine and More
photo from Total Wine and More

4Total Wine & More Hosts Grand Opening of Brentwood Store This Week

Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read More

E|Spaces
photo from E|Spaces

5E|Spaces Will Expand in Downtown Franklin

Franklin-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting and office space for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, has announced that the company is more than doubling its available space in Downtown Franklin. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

