Today’s Top Stories: Nov 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 16, 2021.
The Williamson County School board voted to remove the mask mandate during Monday night’s meeting. Read More
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open. Read More
See where houses sold for November 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Thanksgiving is a favorite time of year for counting blessings, enjoying crisp autumn weather, gathering with loved ones and indulging in favorite holiday treats. Of course, pie is a staple on most Thanksgiving dessert tables. Read More