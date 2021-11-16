Today’s Top Stories: Nov 16, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 16, 2021.

facemasks

1Williamson County School Board Approves Removing Mask Mandate

The Williamson County School board voted to remove the mask mandate during Monday night’s meeting. Read More

Waldo's Chicken & Beer
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

2Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location is Now Open

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open. Read More

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers November 1

See where houses sold for November 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

ghiradelli pie at papa c pies

5Thanksgiving’s Top Pies (Hint: It’s Not What You Think!)

Thanksgiving is a favorite time of year for counting blessings, enjoying crisp autumn weather, gathering with loved ones and indulging in favorite holiday treats. Of course, pie is a staple on most Thanksgiving dessert tables. Read More

Previous articleOBITUARY: Mary Jo Driskill
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here