Today’s Top Stories: Nov 12, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Veterans Day 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 12, 2021.

Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Christmas Village

3Over 200 Merchants to be Featured at Nashville’s Christmas Village This Weekend

Shop Christmas Village from Friday, November 12th – Sunday, November 14th at The Fairgrounds Nashville (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203)! Read More

Veterans Day 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photos: Franklin Veterans Day Parade 2021

The City of Franklin held its annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Franklin on Thursday. Despite the rainy weather, a crowd gathered to honor those who have served in the military or are currently serving. Read More

Rory Feek

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The weekend is full of great events Check out these suggestions. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

