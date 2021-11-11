Today’s Top Stories: Nov 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 11, 2021.
Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor all veterans. A salute to those who have served our country. Read More
Some restaurants and businesses are offering Veterans Day deals and freebies. Read More
photo from Puffy Muffin Facebook
If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family. Read More
Shop Christmas Village from Friday, November 12th – Sunday, November 14th at The Fairgrounds Nashville (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203)! Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More