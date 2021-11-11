Today’s Top Stories: Nov 11, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
2019 Christmas Village/Christmas Village Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 11, 2021.

Veterans

12021 Middle TN Veterans Day Celebrations and Parades

Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor all veterans. A salute to those who have served our country. Read More

Celebrating-Veterans-Day-1200x720

22021 Veterans Day Freebies and Deals

Some restaurants and businesses are offering Veterans Day deals and freebies. Read More

Puffy Muffin
photo from Puffy Muffin Facebook

312 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family. Read More

Christmas Village

4Over 200 Merchants to be Featured at Nashville’s Christmas Village This Weekend

Shop Christmas Village from Friday, November 12th – Sunday, November 14th at The Fairgrounds Nashville (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203)! Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
