Today’s Top Stories: Nov 1, 2021

Festival of Lights

Here's a look at the top stories for Nov 1, 2021.

sex offender registry

1TBI Launches New Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry on Monday, rebuilt to modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource. Read More

Franktown Festival of Lights

2FrankTown Festival of Lights Drive-thru Event is a Must This Holiday Season

The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. Read More

city limits and urban growth boundary

3Franklin Board Considers Urban Growth Boundaries

Over the Summer and this Fall, Franklin city government staff has been working with the community and important stakeholders on new Urban Growth Boundaries. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

christmas parade

5Williamson Fire-Rescue College Grove Christmas Parade Announced

After the Williamson Fire-Rescue canceled their annual College Grove Christmas Parade in 2020 due to COVID-19, the event is back for 2021. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

