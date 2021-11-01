Today’s Top Stories: Nov 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 1, 2021.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry on Monday, rebuilt to modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource. Read More
Franktown Festival of Lights
The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. Read More
Over the Summer and this Fall, Franklin city government staff has been working with the community and important stakeholders on new Urban Growth Boundaries. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
After the Williamson Fire-Rescue canceled their annual College Grove Christmas Parade in 2020 due to COVID-19, the event is back for 2021. Read More