Today’s Top Stories: May 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 7, 2021.
1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read more.
2Southwest Now Offers Nonstop from BNA to Destin
Southwest Airlines will began nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6, 2021. Read More.
3How COVID-19 Has Affected Jobs in Williamson County
High-demand jobs are constantly changing based on the economy. As with everything, they are affected by market needs. The pandemic, the resultant shutdown, and the reopening economy have shifted jobs in many categories. Read More.
4Franklin Seeks Input on New City Hall
The City of Franklin has launched a design process, which includes a community engagement plan, to create a new City Hall at its current location on the Public Square in Historic Downtown Franklin. Read More.
5Franklin High History Teacher Recognized for Outstanding Achievements
After more than a decade of experience, regional awards and State honors, a Franklin High educator is once again getting noticed for his outstanding work. Read More.