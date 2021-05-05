Today’s Top Stories: May 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 5, 2021.
1Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants
These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Read more.
2Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know
Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.
3Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire
The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.
4WCS Answers Questions About Critical Race Theory Curriculum
In the April 27, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about teaching critical race theory. Read More.
515 Places to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo
It’s Cinco De Mayo! What better way to celebrate than with a margarita? When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. In no particular order, here are 15 local places where you can get a delicious margarita to celebrate the day. Read more.