Today’s Top Stories: May 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 5, 2021.

tacos

1Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Read more.

cicada photo from cicada safari
photo from Cicada Safari

2Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know

Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.

McConnell House
photo from Roland Price

3Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire

The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.

rumor mill

4WCS Answers Questions About Critical Race Theory Curriculum

In the April 27, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about teaching critical race theory. Read More.

photo from Local Taco Facebook

515 Places to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

It’s Cinco De Mayo! What better way to celebrate than with a margarita? When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. In no particular order, here are 15 local places where you can get a delicious margarita to celebrate the day. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

