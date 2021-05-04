Today’s Top Stories: May 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 4, 2021.
photo from Cicada Safari
1Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know
Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.
photo: Delta Bound Facebook Page
2Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill
Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read more.
photo from Roland Price
3Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire
The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.
4Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021
These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021. Read More.
5Williamson County Property Transfers April 19
See where houses sold for April 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.