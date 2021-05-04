Today’s Top Stories: May 4, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
cicada
photo: nature.org

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 4, 2021.

cicada photo from cicada safari
photo from Cicada Safari

1Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know

Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.

delta bound catfish tacos
photo: Delta Bound Facebook Page

2Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill

Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read more.

McConnell House
photo from Roland Price

3Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire

The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.

health scores

4Health Inspections: Local Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021

These are the scores for Williamson County and some Spring Hill businesses located in Maury County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021. Read More.

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers April 19

See where houses sold for April 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

Previous articleOBITUARY: Joyce Smith Tucker
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here