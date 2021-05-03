Today’s Top Stories: May 3, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Delta Bound Restaurant

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 3, 2021.

delta bound catfish tacos
photo: Delta Bound Facebook Page

1Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill

Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read more.

cicada photo from cicada safari
photo from Cicada Safari

2Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know

Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.

impacted roadways

3Williamson County Emergency Management Provides Map of Impacted Roads

Due to flooding, some local roads are closed. Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways. Read More.

812 saddleview terrace franklin tn

4Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN

Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

5What’s New to Streaming in May 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

