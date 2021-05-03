Today’s Top Stories: May 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 3, 2021.
1Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill
Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read more.
2Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know
Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.
3Williamson County Emergency Management Provides Map of Impacted Roads
Due to flooding, some local roads are closed. Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways. Read More.
4Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN
Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.
5What’s New to Streaming in May 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.