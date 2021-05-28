Today’s Top Stories: May 28, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Stephen Kyle Anderson

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 28, 2021.

Stephen Kyle Anderson
photo from GoFundMe

1GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert

2Miranda Lambert’s Broadway Bar Opens

Miranda Lambert’s new bar Casa Rosa is now open on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read more.

A Legal High… or Not_ What Is Delta-8_ Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

3A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.

The Mystery Mine coaster takes riders deep inside a mine shaft, while the Wild Eagle, in the backgound, takes riders on a screaming ride with two huge loops while they sit in seats beneath the track, open to land and sky/photo by Anne Braly

4First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood

Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer’s guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been. Read More.

generic lawn

5Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers

A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

