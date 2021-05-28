Today’s Top Stories: May 28, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 28, 2021.
1GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident
A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.
2Miranda Lambert’s Broadway Bar Opens
Miranda Lambert’s new bar Casa Rosa is now open on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read more.
3A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In
We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.
4First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood
Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer’s guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been. Read More.
5Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers
A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read More