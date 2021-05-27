Today’s Top Stories: May 27, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for May 27, 2021.

Stephen Kyle Anderson
photo from GoFundMe

1GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.

generic lawn

2Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers

A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read more.

A Legal High… or Not_ What Is Delta-8_ Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

3A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.

sobriety checkpoint ahead sheriff

4WCSO Sets Sobriety Checkpoint for Memorial Day Weekend

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will be conducting a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint this weekend. Read More.

Jace Walter
photo from Ravenwood Football Facebook

5Ravenwood Hosts Event for Former Student-Athlete Who Sustained Brain Injury

Today, Thursday, May 27, the community is invited to join the “Circle of Grace for Jace” at the Ravenwood High School football field. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

