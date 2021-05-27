Today’s Top Stories: May 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 27, 2021.
1GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident
A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.
2Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers
A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read more.
3A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In
We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.
4WCSO Sets Sobriety Checkpoint for Memorial Day Weekend
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will be conducting a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint this weekend. Read More.
5Ravenwood Hosts Event for Former Student-Athlete Who Sustained Brain Injury
Today, Thursday, May 27, the community is invited to join the “Circle of Grace for Jace” at the Ravenwood High School football field. Read More