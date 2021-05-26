Today’s Top Stories: May 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 26, 2021.
1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform
Today FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.
2WCS Class of 2021 Valedictorians, Salutatorians Announced
Seniors have graduated; the school year has come to an end and Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. Read more.
3Onyx & Alabaster Opens in New Location
The design studio created by interior designer Tanya Hembree, Onyx & Alabaster is opening at its new location today, Wednesday, May 26 at 234 Public Square in downtown Franklin. Read More.
4Fozzy’s Bar & Grill in Spring Hill Gives Update on Opening
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. Read More.
5Thief Uses Key On Cash Registers at CoolSprings Galleria Macy’s
Detectives in Franklin want to identify a thief who used a key to open seven unattended cash registers at the Cool Springs Macy’s. Read More.