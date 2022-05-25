Today’s Top Stories: May 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 25, 2022.
Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio). Read more.
Police in Franklin want to identify this man. He’s wanted for stealing $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Read more.
An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill will come before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 2-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Read more.