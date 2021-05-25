Today’s Top Stories: May 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 25, 2021.
1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform
Today FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.
2Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Tunnels in Through Drywall
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify this pharmacy burglar. Read more.
3Williamson County Property Transfers
See where houses sold for May 10-14, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
4Franklin Innovation Center to Open in June, Now Accepting Tenant Applications
Through a joint venture with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, Williamson, Inc.’s new Innovation Center, which is slated to open this summer in the historic Haynes-Berry House, now renamed the LeHew Mansion on the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens campus, is now accepting applications for short-term, dedicated office space for entrepreneurial businesses. Read More.
5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.