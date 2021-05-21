Today’s Top Stories: May 21, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 21, 2021.

grocery stores in brentwood

1Health Inspections: Grocery Stores

Health scores for grocery stores in the area, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021. Read More.

Penn Station East Coast Subs
photo from Penn Station East Coast Subs

2Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open in Franklin

Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new location in Franklin. Read more.

spirit plane

3Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County

In February 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from its Operational Control Center (OCC) in Florida to Williamson County. Now, Spirit Airlines has announced the new office in Williamson County will no longer happen. Read More.

Lee Brice
photo from Lee Brice

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.

Williamson County Schools 2020-2021 Start and End Times
Photo by WCS inFocus

5Williamson County Schools 2020-2021 Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2020-21 school year with a half-day on August 7. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

