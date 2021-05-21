Today’s Top Stories: May 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 21, 2021.
1Health Inspections: Grocery Stores
Health scores for grocery stores in the area, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021. Read More.
2Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open in Franklin
Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new location in Franklin. Read more.
3Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County
In February 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from its Operational Control Center (OCC) in Florida to Williamson County. Now, Spirit Airlines has announced the new office in Williamson County will no longer happen. Read More.
4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.
5Williamson County Schools 2020-2021 Start and End Times
Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2020-21 school year with a half-day on August 7. Read More.