Today’s Top Stories: May 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 20, 2021.
1Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County
In February 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from its Operational Control Center (OCC) in Florida to Williamson County. Now, Spirit Airlines has announced the new office in Williamson County will no longer happen. Read More.
2Office Depot in Brentwood Will Close
Office Depot, in Brentwood, will close. Read More.
3New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin
A new wine bar is open in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read more.
4Franklin Athletic Booster Club Recognizes Over 30 Student-Athletes
The Franklin Athletic Booster Club (FABC) recently hosted its first annual Celebration of Collegiate Athletes, honoring student-athletes from the Franklin High School graduating class of 2021 who will compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. Read More.
5Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
The SHPD is investigating multiple shoplifting incidents with Target and Walmart involving the two individuals depicted above. Read More.