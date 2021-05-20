Today’s Top Stories: May 20, 2021

Today's Top Stories May 20

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 20, 2021.

spirit plane

1Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County

In February 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from its Operational Control Center (OCC) in Florida to Williamson County. Now, Spirit Airlines has announced the new office in Williamson County will no longer happen. Read More.

Office Depot
photo by Donna Vissman

2Office Depot in Brentwood Will Close

Office Depot, in Brentwood, will close. Read More.

Vintage Vine 100
photo by Donna Vissman

3New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin

A new wine bar is open in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read more.

FranklinHighSchool_FABC_EventPhoto

4Franklin Athletic Booster Club Recognizes Over 30 Student-Athletes

The Franklin Athletic Booster Club (FABC) recently hosted its first annual Celebration of Collegiate Athletes, honoring student-athletes from the Franklin High School graduating class of 2021 who will compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. Read More.

Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

5Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

The SHPD is investigating multiple shoplifting incidents with Target and Walmart involving the two individuals depicted above. Read More.

