Today’s Top Stories: May 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 19, 2021.
1New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin
A new wine bar is open in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read more.
2Former Franklin Securities Broker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing From Elderly Clients
A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients. Read More.
3WCS Answers Questions About Holding Mass Vaccination Clinics for Students
In the May 18, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about WCS holding mass vaccination clinics for students. Read More.
4Plans for Franklin on the Fourth Celebration Underway
The Franklin Lions Club is moving forward with its annual Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Read More.
5City of Spring Hill Selects New Management for Rippavilla
The Battle of Franklin Trust has been selected by the City of Spring Hill to operate and manage Rippavilla, a pre-Civil War home with 98 adjoining acres. Read More.