Today’s Top Stories: May 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 17, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
1Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location
Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.
2City of Franklin Releases Proposed Budget For Fiscal Year 2021-2022
The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been released by City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey. Read more.
photo by Steve Ludwig
3How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?
The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. Read More.
4What to Know About CDC’s Updated COVID-19 Guidelines
The CDC has updated its guidance regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More.
5Dr. Timothy Drinkwine Named New Grassland Middle Principal
A former WCS teacher and administrator is returning to the district to lead Grassland Middle School. Read More.