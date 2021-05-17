Today’s Top Stories: May 17, 2021

Shake Shack
Shake Shack/photo by Donna Vissman, taken at Shake Shack's opening in Green Hills

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 17, 2021.

1Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location

Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.

Historic City of Franklin

2City of Franklin Releases Proposed Budget For Fiscal Year 2021-2022

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been released by City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey. Read more.

line to get gas
photo by Steve Ludwig

3How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. Read More.

Historic City of Franklin

4What to Know About CDC’s Updated COVID-19 Guidelines

The CDC has updated its guidance regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More.

timothy drinkwine

5Dr. Timothy Drinkwine Named New Grassland Middle Principal

A former WCS teacher and administrator is returning to the district to lead Grassland Middle School. Read More.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

