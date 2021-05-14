Today’s Top Stories: May 14, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 14, 2021.
1How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?
The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. Read More.
2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.
3Cadets Toys & Comics Opens in Spring Hill
A new collectible toys and comic store has opened in Spring Hill. Read more.
4BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Mailing Rebate Checks in May
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is alerting BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) individual policy holders and customers who purchased healthcare coverage in 2018 through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) that they will receive rebate checks from BCBST starting in May 2021. Read More.
5Franklin Couple Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.7 Million
A criminal complaint unsealed today charged a Franklin, Tennessee couple with an elaborate scheme to defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million. Read More.