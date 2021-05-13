Today’s Top Stories: May 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 13, 2021.
1Suspect Exposes Himself to Teen at Franklin Fast Food Restaurant
At dinnertime on May 4, a man exposed himself to a teen worker in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms. Read More.
2How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?
The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. Read More.
3Franklin Couple Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.7 Million
A criminal complaint unsealed today charged a Franklin, Tennessee couple with an elaborate scheme to defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million. Read More.
4GasBuddy Activates Fuel Availability Tracker
To help consumers find gas after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused gas price spikes and outages, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker. Read more.
5Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park
After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. Read More.