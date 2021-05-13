Today’s Top Stories: May 13, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 13, 2021.

Suspect Exposes Himself to Teen at Franklin Fast Food Restaurant

At dinnertime on May 4, a man exposed himself to a teen worker in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms. Read More.

line to get gas
photo by Steve Ludwig

2How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. Read More.

3Franklin Couple Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.7 Million

A criminal complaint unsealed today charged a Franklin, Tennessee couple with an elaborate scheme to defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million. Read More.

costco gas
Photo taken at Costco in Brentwood on May 12/photo by Donna Vissman

4GasBuddy Activates Fuel Availability Tracker

To help consumers find gas after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused gas price spikes and outages, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker. Read more.

crockett park

5Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park

After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

