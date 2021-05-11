Today’s Top Stories: May 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 11, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin
Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Read more.
2Williamson County Property Transfers
See where houses sold for April 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
3SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Cool Springs
SafeSplash Swim School, a learn-to-swim and performance-based swim school, will open next month in Cool Springs. Read More.
48 Local Farmers Markets to Visit
Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. Read More.
photo from Body by Courtney
5New Esthetics Studio to Open in Downtown Franklin
Esthetics studio Body by Courtney Jamison is set to open later this year in downtown Franklin. Read More.