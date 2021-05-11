Today’s Top Stories: May 11, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
safesplash swim school
photo: SafeSplash Swim School Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 11, 2021.

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Read more.

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for April 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

SafeSplash Swim School
photo by Donna Vissman

3SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Cool Springs

SafeSplash Swim School, a learn-to-swim and performance-based swim school, will open next month in Cool Springs. Read More.

spring hill farmer's market

48 Local Farmers Markets to Visit

Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. Read More.

Body by Courtney
photo from Body by Courtney

5New Esthetics Studio to Open in Downtown Franklin

Esthetics studio Body by Courtney Jamison is set to open later this year in downtown Franklin. Read More.

