Today’s Top Stories: May 10, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for May 10, 2021.

Big Bad Breakfast
1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Read more.

28 Local Farmers Markets to Visit

Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. Read More.

3American Idol Top 5 Announced: Find Out How Hunter Metts Did

On Sunday, May 9, viewers voted for the top 5 contestants on American Idol, sending two singers home. Read More.

4New Summer Events Announced for Soundwaves Water Park

Summer is right around the corner, and Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to invite guests and locals to experience a Summer of More at its world-class property, featuring a 4-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction. Read More.

5WCSO and Spring Hill PD Arrest Suspended Teacher

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Spring Hill Police Department today arrested a suspended elementary school teacher for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Read More.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

