Today’s Top Stories: May 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 10, 2021.
1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin
Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Read more.
28 Local Farmers Markets to Visit
Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. Read More.
3American Idol Top 5 Announced: Find Out How Hunter Metts Did
On Sunday, May 9, viewers voted for the top 5 contestants on American Idol, sending two singers home. Read More.
4New Summer Events Announced for Soundwaves Water Park
Summer is right around the corner, and Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to invite guests and locals to experience a Summer of More at its world-class property, featuring a 4-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction. Read More.
5WCSO and Spring Hill PD Arrest Suspended Teacher
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Spring Hill Police Department today arrested a suspended elementary school teacher for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Read More.