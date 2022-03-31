Today’s Top Stories: March 31, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 31, 2022.
Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie. In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…” Read more.
The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill announced they are temporarily closing and don’t have an exact date when they will reopen. Read more.
TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes. Read more.
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open soon in Spring Hill. A sign for the restaurant is up at 3011 Longford Drive. We don’t have a lot of information yet, but we do know the restaurant met with the City of Spring Hill Beer and Board last December for approval. Read more.
Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured. Read more.