Today’s Top Stories: March 31, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 31, 2021.
1Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee
Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.
2Fozzy’s Bar & Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. The new restaurant has a projected open date of June 2021. Read More.
3Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash
An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More.
4Photo of the Day: March 31, 2021
Today’s photo is a drone picture, shared via Twitter by the Franklin Fire Department, showing the flood situation in Fieldstone Farms after Saturday’s torrential rains. Read More.
5Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding
Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.