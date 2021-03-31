Today’s Top Stories: March 31, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Fozzy's Bar & Grill
photo from Fozzy's Bar & Grill

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 31, 2021.

harvey park in spring hill
Harvey Park, Photo: Spring Hill TN Parks & Recreation Facebook

1Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee

Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.

2Fozzy’s Bar & Grill to Open in Spring Hill

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. The new restaurant has a projected open date of June 2021. Read More.

donald allan brewster
Donald A. Brewster, Jr.
Age: 40
Columbia, Tennessee

3Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash

An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More.

Storm
photo from Franklin Fire Department/Twitter @FranklinFire

4Photo of the Day: March 31, 2021

Today’s photo is a drone picture, shared via Twitter by the Franklin Fire Department, showing the flood situation in Fieldstone Farms after Saturday’s torrential rains. Read More.

Video Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

5Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

