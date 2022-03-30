Today’s Top Stories: March 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 30, 2022.
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open soon in Spring Hill. A sign for the restaurant is up at 3011 Longford Drive. Read more.
Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured. Read more.
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 7-11, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
A proposal for a Hy-Vee grocery store development to be built at the new June Lake development was discussed during the City of Spring Hill Planning Commission work session on Monday night. Read more.