Today’s Top Stories: March 30, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for March 30, 2021.

Video Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for March 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

exams

3May Semester Exams Required for WCS Students

WCS students will be required to sit for semester exams in May 2021. However, exams can only help, not harm, a student’s average this school year. Read More.

Storm photo
photo from Franklin Fire Department

4City of Franklin TN Declares State of Emergency After Flooding

Tuesday, March 30, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin. Read More.

missing juveniles spring hill

5Missing Spring Hill Juveniles Found Safe

On Monday, March 29th at 10:40 AM officers were dispatched to a missing person report for two juveniles. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

