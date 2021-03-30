Today’s Top Stories: March 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 30, 2021.
1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding
Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.
2Williamson County Property Transfers
See where houses sold for March 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
3May Semester Exams Required for WCS Students
WCS students will be required to sit for semester exams in May 2021. However, exams can only help, not harm, a student’s average this school year. Read More.
4City of Franklin TN Declares State of Emergency After Flooding
Tuesday, March 30, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin. Read More.
5Missing Spring Hill Juveniles Found Safe
On Monday, March 29th at 10:40 AM officers were dispatched to a missing person report for two juveniles. Read More.