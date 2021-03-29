Today’s Top Stories: March 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 29, 2021.
1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding
Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.
2Spring Hill Police Responded to Single Vehicle Wreck Sunday
On Sunday, March 28th at 3:45 AM SHPD officers responded to a call of a subject walking on Kedron Rd. close to Golf View Way. Officers located the subject who told them that they were driving their vehicle (pictured above) on Port Royal Rd. close to the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read More.
3Franklin Firefighters Rescue Kayaker from Harpeth River
Franklin Firefighters rescued a man from the flooded Harpeth River Sunday afternoon after his kayak capsized. Read More.
4PHOTOS: Storm & Flooding Photos from March 26 – 28, 2021
Many of us woke up to storms Saturday morning. Heavy rain, lots of lightning, hail and strong winds were reported throughout Williamson County and the middle Tennessee area. Read More.
5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021
Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021. Read More.