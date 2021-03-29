Today’s Top Stories: March 29, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Storm
Franklin /photo by Steve Ludwig

Video Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.

spring hill wreck
Photo from Spring Hill Police

2Spring Hill Police Responded to Single Vehicle Wreck Sunday

On Sunday, March 28th at 3:45 AM SHPD officers responded to a call of a subject walking on Kedron Rd. close to Golf View Way. Officers located the subject who told them that they were driving their vehicle (pictured above) on Port Royal Rd. close to the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read More.

Franklin Firefighters Rescue Kayaker from Harpeth River
photo from Franklin Fire Department

3Franklin Firefighters Rescue Kayaker from Harpeth River

Franklin Firefighters rescued a man from the flooded Harpeth River Sunday afternoon after his kayak capsized. Read More.

Storm
Bicentennial Park /photo by Steve Ludwig

4PHOTOS: Storm & Flooding Photos from March 26 – 28, 2021

Many of us woke up to storms Saturday morning. Heavy rain, lots of lightning, hail and strong winds were reported throughout Williamson County and the middle Tennessee area. Read More.

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

