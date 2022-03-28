Today’s Top Stories: March 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 28, 2022.
In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. Read more.
Salvo’s Family Pizza is opening in Spring Hill Monday according to a social media post. They stated, “We are very excited to announce our opening: we will finally open Monday, March 28th at 10 am! We can’t wait to see everyone.” Read more.
See where houses sold for March 7-11, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Spring is known for renewal and this renewal goes for your hair too! As we move out of the winter hair colors, the Bixie style haircuts and the endless variations of that famous 70’s shag cut, we enter into the fresh styles for Spring of 2022. Here are our top 5 favorites you can expect to trend! Read more.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Read more.