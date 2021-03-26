Today’s Top Stories: March 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 26, 2021.
photo from Ruby Sunshine
18 Places for Easter Brunch 2021
Easter is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for Easter brunch. Read More.
Photo: Visit Music City
2Nashville Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
Beginning Friday, March 26th, the city of Nashville is easing COVID-19 restrictions for bars/restaurants, gatherings, sporting events, and more. Read More.
Stock Image
3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
photo from 2Country4Nashville
4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.
5Williamson County Collecting Damage Reports During Severe Weather Event
Residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist with damage assessments. Read More.