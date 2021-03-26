Today’s Top Stories: March 26, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Ruby Sunshine
photo from Ruby Sunshine

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 26, 2021.

Ruby Sunshine
photo from Ruby Sunshine

18 Places for Easter Brunch 2021

Easter is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for Easter brunch. Read More.

Downtown Nashville
Photo: Visit Music City

2Nashville Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Beginning Friday, March 26th, the city of Nashville is easing COVID-19 restrictions for bars/restaurants, gatherings, sporting events, and more. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

2Country4Nashville
photo from 2Country4Nashville

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More.

5Williamson County Collecting Damage Reports During Severe Weather Event

Residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist with damage assessments. Read More.

