Today’s Top Stories: March 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 25, 2021.

1Schools Dismiss Early Due to Severe Weather March 25

Due to severe weather, some schools have decided to dismiss early on Thursday, March 25. Read More.

2What to Know About Thursday’s Severe Weather

Severe weather is expected on Thursday afternoon and evening. Read More.

3First Watch Sets Open Date for Spring Hill Location

The new First Watch restaurant in Spring Hill will open on Monday, April 12 at 4937 Columbia Pike (the former Applebee’s location), confirmed a representative from First Watch Communications. Read More.

4Bourbon & Bubbles Tasting Event Proposed for Harlinsale Farm

A special event permit for Bourbon & Bubbles Fest, an all-inclusive tasting event to take place in May at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, was discussed Tuesday night during the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) work session. Read More.

5Williamson Co Health Dept Now Booking COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Those Age 16+

Williamson County is now booking appointments for individuals aged 16 and older who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Read More.

