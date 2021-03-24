Today’s Top Stories: March 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 24, 2021.
1First Watch Sets Open Date for Spring Hill Location
The new First Watch restaurant in Spring Hill will open on Monday, April 12 at 4937 Columbia Pike (the former Applebee’s location), confirmed a representative from First Watch Communications. Read More.
2New Park to Open in College Grove
Peacock Hill, a new park located in College Grove, will open in fall 2021. Read More.
3Maury County Mulefest to Take Place This May
Maury County Mulefest, an alternative to Mule Day (which was canceled), will take place this May. Read More.
4Pilgrimage Festival Submits Request for 2021 Event Dates
Pilgrimage Festival Co-Founder Brandt Wood appeared before the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) Tuesday night to talk about the festival’s proposed dates for the 2021 festival and changes to the festival. Read More.
5Columbia Central Cheer Coach Indicted for Theft
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Melissa Todd, the cheer coach at Columbia Central High School in Maury County. Read More.