Today’s Top Stories: March 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Pilgrimage Festival 2018
Pilgrimage Festival 2018

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 24, 2021.

First Watch
photo by Michael Carpenter

1First Watch Sets Open Date for Spring Hill Location

The new First Watch restaurant in Spring Hill will open on Monday, April 12 at 4937 Columbia Pike (the former Applebee’s location), confirmed a representative from First Watch Communications. Read More.

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

2New Park to Open in College Grove

Peacock Hill, a new park located in College Grove, will open in fall 2021. Read More.

Trace Adkins
photo from Mayor Andy Ogles Facebook

3Maury County Mulefest to Take Place This May

Maury County Mulefest, an alternative to Mule Day (which was canceled), will take place this May. Read More.

Pilgrimage Festival
credit – Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Artist- Lauren Diagle

4Pilgrimage Festival Submits Request for 2021 Event Dates

Pilgrimage Festival Co-Founder Brandt Wood appeared before the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) Tuesday night to talk about the festival’s proposed dates for the 2021 festival and changes to the festival. Read More.

columbia central high school
Photo from columbia central high school

5Columbia Central Cheer Coach Indicted for Theft

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Melissa Todd, the cheer coach at Columbia Central High School in Maury County. Read More.

Previous articleSevere Weather Update: Timing for Thursday’s Storms
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here