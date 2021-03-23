Today’s Top Stories: March 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 23, 2021.
Coty Davis, 33, of Fairview
1Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide at Williamson County Jail
An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide last night (Monday, March 22, 2021). Read More.
From WCSO Twitter
2Centennial High School Burglary Suspect Identified
Williamson County Sheriff Investigators have identified a burglary suspect caught on camera inside Centennial High School in Franklin on March 9, 2021. Read More.
photo by Michael Carpenter
3Pig N Pit to Open in Spring Hill
A new bbq place will open in Spring Hill soon – Pig N Pit will open at 4910 Main Street the last week of March. Read More.
credit-Facebook
4Select Tennessee Publix Pharmacies to Administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Publix Pharmacy is expanding administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into Tennessee. Read More.
photo from Fox Restaurant Concepts
5Justin Timberlake Backed Venue to Open in Nashville
The TWELVE THIRTY Club, a three-story experience headlined by food and music, will open at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway. Read More.