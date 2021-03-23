Today’s Top Stories: March 23, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The Twelve Thirty Club
photo from Fox Restaurant Concepts

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 23, 2021.

Coty Davis, 33, of Fairview
Coty Davis, 33, of Fairview

1Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide at Williamson County Jail

An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide last night (Monday, March 22, 2021). Read More.

Centennial High School Burglary Suspect Identified
From WCSO Twitter

2Centennial High School Burglary Suspect Identified

Williamson County Sheriff Investigators have identified a burglary suspect caught on camera inside Centennial High School in Franklin on March 9, 2021. Read More.

Pig n Pit
photo by Michael Carpenter

3Pig N Pit to Open in Spring Hill

A new bbq place will open in Spring Hill soon – Pig N Pit will open at 4910 Main Street the last week of March. Read More.

Publix
credit-Facebook

4Select Tennessee Publix Pharmacies to Administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Publix Pharmacy is expanding administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into Tennessee. Read More.

The Twelve Thirty Club
photo from Fox Restaurant Concepts

5Justin Timberlake Backed Venue to Open in Nashville

The TWELVE THIRTY Club, a three-story experience headlined by food and music, will open at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway. Read More.

Previous articleColumbia Central Cheer Coach Indicted for Theft
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here