Today’s Top Stories: March 22, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 22, 2021.

White's Mercantile
photo from CBRE

1Mike Wolfe Lists Historic Downtown Franklin Building For $3.9M

The historic Downtown Franklin building at 345 Main Street is for sale. Read More.

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

2Big Bad Breakfast to Open Soon in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast will open soon in Franklin. Read More.

Scott Hamilton

3Scott Hamilton Launches National Golf Tournament

Scott Hamilton, founder of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (CARES), announced the CARES National Golf Classic, in partnership with GolfStatus, as an innovative way for golfers to play with their favorite foursome, at their preferred course, while also participating in a scramble with others around the nation through the GolfStatus App. Read More.

covid 19 vaccine

4All Tennessee Adults Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination by April 5

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced all Tennessee adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination no later than April 5. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

