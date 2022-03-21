Today’s Top Stories: March 21, 2022

Southerners Coffee Fairview
Here’s a look at the top stories for March 21, 2022.

Southerners Coffee Fairview
1Check Out This New Location of Southerners Coffee

Southerners Coffee first opened in downtown Franklin back in 2019,  and now they have their first licensee partnership in Fairview. Read more.

traffic

2TDOT Work Week Road Construction and Lane Closures March 21, 2022


Road construction and lane closures. When and how it will affect your traffic. Read more.

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers February 28

See where houses sold for February 28 through March 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Old Navy to Open in Spring Hill Just in Time for Summer

The new store will open in the former Books-a-Million location at 1033 Crossing Boulevard, confirmed Georgetta Muse, the general manager of the new Spring Hill location. It’s anticipated the store will open in mid-May 2022. Read more.

franklin-athletic-club

5The Benefits Of Weight Training


Fitness means different things to different people, but there’s a place in every workout routine for strength training. Whether you’re working with bodyweight and trying functional fitness out or looking to add on the weights and pack on serious muscle, strength training can make a difference not only in your physique but also in your overall health. Read more.

