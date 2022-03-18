Today’s Top Stories: March 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 18, 2022.
The new store will open in the former Books-a-Million location at 1033 Crossing Boulevard, confirmed Georgetta Muse, the general manager of the new Spring Hill location. It’s anticipated the store will open in mid-May 2022. Read more.
Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand with 55 restaurants in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee, plans to expand in Nashville, and specifically Smyrna, Franklin, Spring Hill, and the surrounding areas, and is seeking multi-unit franchisees. Read more.
On March 15th at 6:27 PM an SHPD officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Maury Hill St. and Main St. Read more.
Franklin Police arrested two suspects today in the 2020 murder of Jamarcus Esmon. Esmon was only 26 when he was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27, 2020. Franklin Detectives developed evidence that they recently presented to a Williamson County Grand jury, identifying 23-year-old Kiontez Waters as the shooter. Read more.
Patrick Baggett and Blake Lambert have left Franklin-based Full Service Insurance/USI Insurance Services, a New York-based provider of risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting with more than 200 offices nationwide, to form an independent agency, Branch Insurance Partners. Read more.