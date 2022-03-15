Today’s Top Stories: March 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 15, 2022.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival held in downtown Franklin sponsored by First Horizon to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
The new store will open in the former Books-a-Million location at 1033 Crossing Boulevard, confirmed Georgetta Muse, the general manager of the new Spring Hill location. It's anticipated the store will open in mid-May 2022.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 7-11, 2022.
Officer Sean Finn was hospitalized with severe COVID Pneumonia on January 1. His condition worsened, and six days later he was placed on a ventilator. After showing no promising signs of improvement, Officer Finn was flown to a south Florida hospital where he was placed on ECMO, a full lung bypass. All of this while in the midst of full kidney failure.
Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She's repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. There is a cash reward for information about who she is.