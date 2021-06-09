Today’s Top Stories: June 9, 2021

north italia pizza
photo @eatnorthitalia

1North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location

North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More

spring hill police car with logo

2Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target

Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.

tennessee state fair

3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location

When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.

we rock the spectrum boca raton
photo from We Rock the Spectrum Boca Raton

4Sensory-Based Kids Gym Opening Soon in Franklin

We Rock the Spectrum, an indoor sensory gym for all families and abilities, is opening soon in Franklin. We Rock the Spectrum offers equipment that helps to exercise and stimulate all seven senses. Read more.

Kentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar
Victor Hugo Ortiz
Age: 45
Lexington, KY

5Kentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar

A Kentucky man remains jailed in Franklin after trying to stab a bouncer. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

