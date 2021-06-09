Today’s Top Stories: June 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 9, 2021.
1North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location
North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More
2Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target
Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.
3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location
When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.
4Sensory-Based Kids Gym Opening Soon in Franklin
We Rock the Spectrum, an indoor sensory gym for all families and abilities, is opening soon in Franklin. We Rock the Spectrum offers equipment that helps to exercise and stimulate all seven senses. Read more.
Age: 45
Lexington, KY
5Kentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar
A Kentucky man remains jailed in Franklin after trying to stab a bouncer. Read More.