Today’s Top Stories: June 8, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 8, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.

Waldos-chicken-and-beer
Photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer Facebook

2Williamson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022

These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

3Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane are in custody. Read more.

Edwin Andrews
Edwin Andrews
Age: 35
Franklin, TN

4Franklin Man Arrested for a Series of Auto Burglaries

Franklin Police have captured a man they believe to be responsible for a series of auto burglaries. Read more.

5Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Read more.

