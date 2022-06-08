Today’s Top Stories: June 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 8, 2022.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
Photo from Waldo's Chicken and Beer
These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane are in custody. Read more.
Franklin Police have captured a man they believe to be responsible for a series of auto burglaries. Read more.
The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Read more.