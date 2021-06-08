Today’s Top Stories: June 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 8, 2021.
1Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target
Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.
2Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home
At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Read More
3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location
When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.
4Williamson County Property Transfers May 24
See where houses sold for May 24-28, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
5Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin. Read More.