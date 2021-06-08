Today’s Top Stories: June 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
tennessee state fair
photo: Tennessee State Fair Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 8, 2021.

spring hill police car with logo

1Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target

Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.

Alona Sanford
Alona Sanford
Age 18
Franklin, TN

2Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home

At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Read More

tennessee state fair

3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location

When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers May 24

See where houses sold for May 24-28, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

landmark recovery logo

5Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin. Read More.

Previous articleKentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here